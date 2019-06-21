Rapper Cardi B indicted on felony assault charges

Posted 12:43 PM, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 12:58PM, June 21, 2019

Rapper Cardi B has been indicted on felony assault charges by a grand jury on charges related to a brawl at a Queens strip club.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 31: Cardi B arrives at court for the first day of her trial addressing a misdemeanor assault charge at Queens Criminal Court on May 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

She previously rejected a plea deal over her alleged involvement in the fight, in which she would have plead guilty to a misdemeanor.

Police say Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage were at Angels Strip Club around 3 a.m. Oct. 1 when she argued with a 23-year-old female bartender.

They say a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, slightly injuring the woman and another employee.

The rapper was indicted on 14 charges, including two felony counts of attempted assault.

Prosecutors said she’s to appear at an arraignment next week in Queens. There was no immediate response to a message seeking comment from her lawyer.

Cardi B appeared last night at the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards in Beverly Hills along with husband, Migos rapper Offset. She won Songwriter of the Year.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.