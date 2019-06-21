Rapper Cardi B indicted on felony assault charges

Rapper Cardi B has been indicted on felony assault charges by a grand jury on charges related to a brawl at a Queens strip club.

She previously rejected a plea deal over her alleged involvement in the fight, in which she would have plead guilty to a misdemeanor.

Police say Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage were at Angels Strip Club around 3 a.m. Oct. 1 when she argued with a 23-year-old female bartender.

They say a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, slightly injuring the woman and another employee.

The rapper was indicted on 14 charges, including two felony counts of attempted assault.

Prosecutors said she’s to appear at an arraignment next week in Queens. There was no immediate response to a message seeking comment from her lawyer.

Cardi B appeared last night at the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards in Beverly Hills along with husband, Migos rapper Offset. She won Songwriter of the Year.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.