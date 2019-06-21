× Queens man arrested in alleged 6-hour rape of woman who jumped from window to escape

LAURELTON, Queens — A Queens man has been arrested in Washington state for allegedly raping a woman multiple times over the course of six hours last month, police said.

Michael Hosang, 53, is being held by the Bellingham Police Department and currently awaiting extradition to New York City.

Police say the man raped a 29-year-old woman multiple times at his apartment in the vicinity of 224th Street and 130th Avenue in Laurelton on Thursday, May 30.

During the incident, he also punched the victim multiple times in the face, causing at least one facial fracture, according to police.

The victim was able to escape the residence by jumping out of the window. After the victim fled, Hosang himself got away in a red Chevrolet pickup truck to parts unknown, police said.

Hosang is described as approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, approximately 200 pounds, is bald with brown eyes. He was last seen in the red Chevrolet pickup truck with Florida license plates numbered JZEY32.

