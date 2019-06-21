Police activity on Route 495 prompts closure of eastbound lanes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — Motorists, plan ahead.

All lanes of the eastbound Route 495 are shut down Friday morning at Kennedy Boulevard in New Jersey due to police activity.

Traffic is being diverted off NJ-495 at Kennedy Boulevard and reentering vial local roads, Port Authority officials said.

Express bus lanes on the road are now open.

Police tape is seen blocking the lanes, with emergency crews in the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of 495 EB shut down at Kennedy Blvd in North Bergen for police activity. This is the scene facing toward NJ. Hearing reports of body in the road. Traffic going way back. WB side moving fine. @PIX11News @MarissaTorresTV pic.twitter.com/ipBWZkX2gW — Katie Corrado (@KatieCorradoTV) June 21, 2019

A PIX11 photojournalist was on his way to work when he saw “something large in the road,” but could not tell what it was.

Westbound lanes are open.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.