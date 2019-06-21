New York attorney general: State will not cooperate with Trump-ordered ICE raids

NEW YORK – New York state Attorney General Letitia James joined the mayor of Chicago in saying that they will not cooperate with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids rounding up migrant families this weekend.

“President Trump’s use of migrant families and asylum seekers as political punching bags is a despicable act of racism and xenophobia that is antithetical to our basic human values,” James said in a statement.

President Donald Trump’s tweeted that ICE, the enforcement arm of DHS, was preparing to deport “millions” of undocumented immigrants next week.

“If you’re here illegally, then you should be removed,” acting head of ICE Mark Morgan told reporters Wednesday during a call prompted by the president’s tweet.

“And in this case, that includes families.”

“The president has threatened to begin raids in New York and across the country this weekend in an effort to round up thousands of migrant families,” James said.

“This is an immoral and unconscionable act by a president and an Administration hell-bent on dividing our country, and, as New York’s top law enforcement officer, I can assure New Yorkers we will do everything in our power to fight back against these inhumane policies.

“The Trump Administration’s impending blitz of ICE raids across the country, including here in New York, is shameful and wholly unacceptable, and we will fight back at every turn to protect our immigrant families,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

“As I’ve said before, if there is a move to deport immigrants then I say start with me — a son of immigrants.

James added that those who wish to check whether a removal order has been issued against them can call the Immigration Court’s information system at 1-800-898-7180 and that those that need advice can call the Office of New Americans hotline at 1-800-566-7636.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Friday that the Chicago Police Department will also not cooperate with the ICE raids.