Morning rain will clear out for the first day of summer

NEW YORK — Summer is here, but will the rain go away?

We can't fully enjoy the summer just yet, as rain and thunderstorms hit the tri-state area Friday morning. A gradual clearing is expected this afternoon.

A flood warning continues for the North Branch Rancocas Creek at Pemberton, affecting Burlington County. Moderate flooding is observed.

Temperatures will be close to seasonable with a high of 78 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday and Sunday are looking sunny and much less humid as Canadian high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

The sun is expected to shine the weekend, but clouds may increase Monday afternoon and humid air comes back.

Monday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as another front will approach from the west. There is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day with a high of 86 in the city, mid 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and more humid as air from the Gulf of Mexico will work its way into the area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop late in the day with a high of 85 in the city, mid 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and continued warm and humid with a real summertime feel across the area. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s for much of the region.