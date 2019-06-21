Mayor de Blasio appoints new NYCHA chair; marking one year since Junior’s murder

After a five-month national search, Mayor Bill de Blasio has named a new head for the city’s troubled public housing department known as NYCHA. Gregory Russ runs the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority. The agency oversees 6,300 housing units compared to the 175,000 units he will oversee in New York City.

His appointment is stirring controversy. Many city leaders and NYCHA residents are skeptical of his qualifications in spite of his three decades of work dedicated to public housing. We hear from Bronx Councilman Ritchie Torres, Douglass Houses President Carmen Quinones and NYCHA resident Cynthia Tibbs about their concerns and why they feel Russ is the wrong man for the job.

One year ago this week, we learned that a terrified 15-year-old boy had been dragged out of a bodega in the Bronx and murdered by a ruthless gang.

Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was mistaken for a member of a rival gang. His brutal slaying shocked the city and brought leaders together in a renewed effort to end the scourge of gang violence plaguing parts of New York and Long Island.

We hear from PIX11’s Mary Murphy who has covered Junior’s story extensively and continues to report on the trials of gang members involved in his murder.