Long Beach warning residents about positive e-coli water sample

LONG BEACH — Long Beach residents are heeding the warning from city and county leaders.

“The only water that should be consumed in the city of Long Beach is boiled or bottled water even if you’re brushing your teeth,” said Laura Curran, Nassau County Executive.

In the course of normal testing this morning, the Department of Health received a sample that tested positive for e-coli in the city’s drinking water.

The warning comes as Long Beach is set to welcome more than 30,000 visitors this weekend for Pride on the Beach.

“I would assume it would slow our business down but at the same time a few of our guests have shared they’re not cooking at home so that they came out,” said Valentino Ujkic.

Ujkic is co-owner of Wild Feast, a popular restaurant known for their sustainable local food. Ujkic says they’re taking all the necessary precautions.

“We ran out and bought plastics. paper, replaced everything and bought bagged ice,” said Ujkic.

The State’s Office of Emergency Services has given 30,000 bottles of bottled water for local residents.

There were three distribution locations: the City Hall green, Long Beach Regional Catholic School and the East School.

The line was long outside City Hall - and they ran out - as did some stores in town.

Health experts are advising people to discard ice and to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing hands before preparing food and even bathing infants. Symptoms of E. coli infection include stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

“We have not identified an ill resident yet we have not had a case of E. coli and I don’t believe we will,” said Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein, the Nassau County Commissioner of Health. “Hopefully this is all being cautious.”

County officials said the source of the E.coli had not yet been determined.

Water was being tested Friday evening and more testing will be done Satuy morning. The boil order could be lifted, if both tests come back clean. But at the earliest, test results won’t come back till Sunday.