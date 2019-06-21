Lawmakers vote for state takeover of Hempstead schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Lawmakers have passed a bill to have the state oversee Hempstead schools.

The New York State Assembly voted unanimously to install the unprecedented monitoring on the Hempstead School District.

Legislation calls for a panel of three people who have veto power over superintendent selection and money spending on the schools who have struggled for years.

Assemblywoman Taylor Raynor told PIX11 the vote “feels like a miracle,” as she explained the poor conditions students were learning in.

She said students are exposed to mold and taking classes in trailers, while rats are running around the classrooms.

Starting this fall, it has the potential fix decades of neglect, which has led to low graduation rates.

Many are hopeful this act will help students.

The bill will head to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for signing.