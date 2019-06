Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the first day of summer here, the urge to get fit may have many of us hitting the gym and dieting. Jorge Cruise, celebrity trainer and bestselling author, offers up advice in his new book "The Cruise Control Diet." ...And for those looking to keep carbs on the menu, he has the answer. He will be demonstrating a few dishes and signing copies of his book on Sunday, June 23rd from 2 - 4pm at the Barnes & Noble in Union Square.