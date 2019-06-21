Field Trip Friday: State Fair Meadowlands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — We're kicking off the start of summer with a trip to State Fair Meadowlands!

Jill Nicolini is live all morning at the fairgrounds, visiting exhibitions, shows and playing different games you can expect to find if you visit the state fair.

Featuring over 150 rides and attractions, food and games, State Fair Meadowlands will be a great place for you to celebrate the summer season.

State Fair Meadowlands is open to the public and runs through July 7.

