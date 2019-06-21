Birthday celebrations for 14 New Yorkers over 100 years old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — There was a unique celebration in the Bronx Friday afternoon.

14 people shared a birthday party, they are all 100 years old, or older.

They live together at the Katay Senior Apartments.

Beatrice “Billy” Karchmer was one of the youngest of the group at age 100. She told PIX11 during the party, “I’m so excited I think they are doing a wonderful job.”

Max Benditch was celebrated as well. At 104 he’s the oldest World War 2 hero in the Bronx.

Benditch shared his secret to staying young. “I like to look at beautiful ladies.”