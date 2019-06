Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX -- At least nine people were injured when a SUV jumped a curb in the Bronx Friday, crashed into a church and overturned.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at Southern Boulevard and Grote Street in the Belmont section of the Bronx.

At least two children were among the injured.

Eight people were transported to area hospitals. Their conditions are not known at this time. A ninth person is being evaluated at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.