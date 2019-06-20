Teen found fatally shot in Staten Island

Posted 2:51 PM, June 20, 2019

TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island — Police are investigating the death of a teen who was found shot in Staten Island early Thursday.

Authorities responded to a call of a man shot just after 4 a.m. along Page Avenue near Dawn Court in Tottenville.

When they arrived, officers found 19-year-old Christopher Redmond near the South Shore Little League fields with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to authorities.

Redmond, of Prince’s Bay, taken to Staten Island University Hospital’s South Campus, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made.

