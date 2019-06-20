Ripley’s Believe It or Not! and Madame Tussauds celebrate Pride by setting the world record for longest feather boa

Ripley's Believe It or Not! Times Square and Madame Tussauds New York teamed up to celebrate WorldPride by setting the Guinness World Record of longest feather boa.

The record-breaking 1.2 mile long rainbow boa was displayed on West 42nd between Seventh and Eighth avenues Thursday morning.

The event was hosted by world famous drag queen Shangela.

The boa will be on display at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Times Square for the rest of June.  Madame Tussauds and Ripley's Believe It or Not!  will also be donating a portion of their admission proceeds from this month to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit that focuses on suicide prevention efforts for LGBT youth, in order to commemorate Pride month.

