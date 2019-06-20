Rides, exhibits and shows at State Fair Meadowlands starting Thursday in NJ

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The largest fair in the New York Metro area returns for another fun year, starting Thursday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Reaching across 35 acres, State Fair Meadowland includes attractions, shows, rides, exhibits, and of course lots of food, drinks and games!

This year, fairgoers can check out “Extreme Illusions & Escapes Show,” the “Jungle Island High Dive Show,” in which acrobats make jaw-dropping dives dressed as animals, and “Cycle Circus Live” featuring the largest FMX freestyle entertainment show in the world.

Fair hours: 6 p.m. to midnight weekdays; Fridays from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 1a.m.; and Sundays from 2 p.m. to midnight.

Get tickets online now at MetLifeStadium.com, or at the MetLife Stadium Box Office, located at the MetLife Main Gate.

For more info about attractions, rides and activities, check out NJFair.com.