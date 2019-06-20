NJ man accused of sexually assaulting 6-year-old he babysat: police

UNION CITY, N.J. — A New Jersey man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a child after the Hudson County Special Victims Unit investigated reports from Secaucus Police, officials said Thursday.

Officials say SVU’s investigation revealed Mario Buitrago-Sanchez, 71, was a babysitter for the 6-year-old girl he’s accused of sexually assaulting, and that the assaults occurred on multiple occasions at his Union City home.

Buitrago-Sanchez was arrested Friday, June 14, at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City just after 9 p.m., according to authorities.

The man, who has been detained pending trial, is now facing charges including aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and lewdness, officials say.