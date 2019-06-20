NJ girl celebrates Bat Mitzvah with Wheels for Meals

NEW YORK — On June 22, Nesya Beyowtiz will become a Bat Mitzvah.

Instead of the traditional party, she has decided to celebrate with over 50 friends and family at the Ride to Fight Hunger on Sunday.

Hundreds of riders are expected throughout New Jersey as it raises funds and awareness to fight hunger in the northern New Jersey community.

The event, run by the Jewish Family and Children’s Services, serves over 48,000 meals each year in Bergen, Passaic and North Hudson counties.

