Midday with Muller: Community remembers slain Bronx teen ‘Junior’ one year after his death

Posted 1:03 PM, June 20, 2019, by

Today marks 1 year since the brutal murder of a Bronx teen who came to represent the innocent victims of gang violence. Mary Murphy looks back at the past year with an emotional interview with an NYPD chief who talks about how this case affected police. Plus, we have the latest on a bodega worker who was fatally stabbed last night. John Muller has all that and more right now.

