Janet Mock’s historic Netflix deal: First trans woman to establish overall deal with major studio

Janet Mock attends The 2019 Met Gala on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Janet Mock’s latest deal is one of its kind.

Mock, the director, producer and writer for the FX series “Pose” has signed a three-year multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix, making her the first known transgender woman to make an overall deal at a major studio.

Under the agreement, Mock will produce new series exclusively for Netflix, and the streaming giant will have a first-look at her features projects.

“There’s potential to introduce hundreds of millions of viewers to trans people, and showing people who may not understand us, that we can tell our own stories,” Mock said in a video on one of Netflix’s Twitter accounts.

Mock, 36, also will serve as an executive producer and director on Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Netflix series “Hollywood.”

Despite this new pact with Netflix, Mock will still be able to continue as a writer-director on “Pose,” an LGBTQ drama set in New York.

Mock, who worked at People magazine for years as an editor, was born in Hawaii and transitioned as a teenager. She publicly talked about her sexuality in a 2011 Marie Claire article. Her 2014 memoir is considered the first mainstream account from a young transgender person.

