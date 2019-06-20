Horns grow on young peoples’ heads due to gadget use: researchers

QUEENSLAND, Australia — Young people are developing horn-like bone growths in the back of their skulls thanks to all that device time, according to researchers in Australia.

Researchers have discovered the horn-like growths in 41% the of young people studied.

Among the hundreds of 18-to-30-year-old subjects whose X-rays were studied, almost half had developed the bone spurs on the back of their heads.

These kinds of bony lumps are more typically seen in older individuals who have begun to hunch over after a lifetime of poor posture, according to news.com.au.

Instead, researchers say posture associated with gadget use and extended phone time is causing the growths in much younger people.

The study was published in 2018, but is getting more attention after a larger BBC story on the ways the human skeleton has changed thanks to modern technology.

Read the full published report here.

