Flood advisory issued in New York City as thunderstorms move in

NEW YORK — A flood advisory was issued in the five boroughs on Thursday afternoon as thunderstorms move into the area.

The advisory, issued by the National Weather Service at 4:15 p.m., is set to expire at 7:30 p.m. Heavy rain could cause flooding throughout the city, but especially in the areas of Jamaica, Flatbush, Flushing, Mott Haven, Hoboken, Tremont, Coney Island, Rockaway Beach, Todt Hill, Crown Heights, Throgs Neck Bridge, Midtown Manhattan, Kennedy Airport, RFK Bridge and Huguenot.

A severe thunderstorm watch has not yet been issued, but the Storm Prediction Center at NWS is monitoring the situation.

An area of low pressure will move north of the area, bringing a cold front that will last into early Friday morning. It will cause several rounds of downpours, according to the National Weather Service. Some storms could be severe and produce strong winds and heavy rain.

There is some risk of hail as storms pound the region.