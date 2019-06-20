Fire burned through Yonkers homes, disrupting Metro-North train service

YONKERS, N.Y. — A fire tore through several multi-family homes in Yonkers, disrupting train service during the Thursday morning commute.

Firefighters received a call around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday about the blaze that broke out at a two-story multi-family apartment building at 781 Warburton Ave. near the Hudson River.

The blaze then spread to two neighboring buildings.

About 55 firefighters responded to the scene.

Ten firefighters suffered minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals, Yonkers officials said.

No civilians were injured, officials said.

According to authorities, the rear walls of one of the buildings eventually collapsed into the rear yard.

The water used to battle the blaze sparked a mudslide that trickled onto Metro-North tracks on the Hudson Line, causing delays during the morning commute authorities said.

Twelve families were displaced from the three affected buildings.

As of Thursday afternoon, Metro-North trains on the Hudson Line are running with 30-minute delays, with hourly service provided, the agency tweeted.

Customers are cautioned to expect crowded conditions.

Hudson Line – delays up to 30 minutes due to earlier flooding on the tracks near Greystone Station. Hourly service is being provided. Customers should expect crowded conditions. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) June 20, 2019

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.