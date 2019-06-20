Correction officers fearing for their lives after two attacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — In under 24 hours, two correction officers were attacked.

On Tuesday night, Jose Muniz, one of the five men convicted in the murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz, allegedly attacked a correction officer at the Manhattan Detention Center, dislocating the officer's shoulder.

The next day, a Rikers inmate allegedly lured a female correction officer into a pantry and choked her.

PIX11's Dan Mannarino sits down with Correction Officers' Benevolent Association President Elias Husamudeen to talk about the fears correction officers have on the job.

Watch the full interview above.