Two shot on Brooklyn street including 11-year-old boy who was critically injured

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — An 11-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder and critically injured in Brooklyn on Thursday night, officials said.

An 11-year-old boy was shot in Brooklyn on June 20, sources said. (Shirley Chan/PIX11)

The boy was shot around 7 p.m. near Lincoln Place and Schenectady Avenue, an NYPD spokesman said. He was rushed to Kings County Hospital for treatment. The boy was not the intended target.

A 31-year-old man was also shot in the knee at the scene, police said. He went to Kings County Hospital on his own for medical assistance.

Kyle Shermer, a man who’s lived in the area for a year, heard the shots fired.

“It was rapid fire, four continuous shots,” Shermer said. “So boom, boom, boom, boom.”

A woman who lives on the street also heard the gunshots and saw the boy on the street after he was hit.

“He was in shock – his eyes were open, mouth was open, people around him were screaming,” the woman, who asked to be identified only as Anna, said.

Her husband saw a man in a green shirt and blue jeans run from the scene, she said.

“It was just really shocking because who would shoot a kid and run away from that? It never happens on this street,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

