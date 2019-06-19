Yankees surprise blind magician

THE BRONX — If you ride the 4, 5 or 6 train – chances are you’ve probably bumped into Olmedo Renteria.

His flashy attire isn’t the only thing that makes the 78-year-old a stand out. He’s also a working magician who just happens to be blind.

His career in magic, where he goes by the name “The Great Olmedini,” spans several decades, including a long stint on television in his native Ecuador before he brought his act to the Big Apple.

After suffering a stroke 10 years ago that rendered him blind, “The Great Olmendini” turned to the New York City subway, finding a new audience.

That’s what caught the attention of the New York Yankees. Today the team honored the hometown hero as part of their Hope Week, where they put a spotlight on a local treasure.

The Bronx Bombers escorted the East Harlem man to Yankee Stadium, where he performed for the PS 73 kindergarten class in the kids clubhouse, dazzling just about everyone in the room.

“It’s pretty inspiring, what he does and we are here to support him and really be part of the show,” said Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr.

The magician even got to throw out the first pitch at Wednesday’s game. Being able to watch a Yankees game is something he says he still misses.

“In front of the TV, los Yankees, los Yankees I remember,” he said.