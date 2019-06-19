Two men sought for robbing 16-year-old: police

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — Two teens are sought for attacking a 16-year-old for his cellphone, police said Wednesday.

On Monday, a 16-year-old was a robbed by two men while walking down the street near the corner of Prospect Avenue and 165th Street in the Bronx, according to authorities.

The two teens allegedly punched the teen and removed his cellphone before fleeing the scene.

Police have released surveillance footage of the alleged attackers. They are described as:

Male in his teens; last seen wearing a gray shirt, black sweatpants, black pants and black sneakers

Male in his teens; last seen wearing a white tank-top shirt and black pants

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).