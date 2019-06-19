Suspect identified in attack, attempted robbery of pregnant woman in Newark: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who police say attacked a pregnant woman in Newark in May, a spokeswoman for the Department of Public Safety said.

Police say they're looking for Sharod Fields, 52, of Newark, in connection with the May 8 attack and attempted robbery of a woman who was seven-months pregnant at the time.

Robbery detectives working the case identified Fields as a suspect and secured a warrant for his arrest on charges of robbery and aggravated assault, authorities said.

The pregnant victim was on Market Street with another woman and a child around 11:30 a.m. on May 8 when she was attacked, officials said. The man grabbed the pregnant woman's neck and tried to take a gold chain from her. The two women struggled with the suspect, who then punched the second woman in the face, police said.

Video obtained by PIX11 shows the man grab the woman as she stood on the street. He followed her onto the sidewalk as she struggled to get away. The man gave up and fled after both women fought against him.

The Newark Department of Public Safety urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Sharod Fields to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877695-4867).

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.