Recreational marijuana legalization bill likely dead in Albany: sources

New York lawmakers were unable to negotiate a recreational marijuana deal in order to bring a bill to a vote before the end of the legislative session in Albany Wednesday, sources tell PIX11 News.

However, there is still possibility for an expanded medical marijuana bill to come to a vote, sources in Albany say.

Current medical marijuana laws in New York only allow for extracts that can be vaped or swallowed, but lawmakers are considering allowing the legalization of the plant itself for smoking, sources say.

Those in favor of legalizing buds from the cannabis plant say it is cheaper for patients than derivatives such as ingestible capsules.

