Police release new photos of SUV in Bronx hit-and-run that killed a man

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — Police have released new photos of an SUV they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in the Bronx on Father's Day that left a 37-year-old man dead.

Police are still looking for the driver of a vehicle they now describe as a brown 2004 Chevy Tahoe, with a sticker reading "Salt Life" on the SUV's rear window, and with a New York license plate CRR5224. Authorities say the vehicle was last seen with collision damage on the front passenger side.

On Father's Day, June 16, after responding to a call of a pedestrian struck Sunday around 6 a.m., officers discovered a man with serious injuries lying on the pavement by 581 Austin Pl., near Bruckner Boulevard, in the Woodstock section of the Bronx, police said.

EMS responded and transported Christopher Nieves to Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation revealed that Nieves was attempting to cross the southbound Bruckner Boulevard service road, from the west side to the east side of the street, outside of the crosswalk, when he was struck by a vehicle which fled the scene, continuing southbound on Bruckner Boulevard.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).