Midday with Muller: Power outage affects Penn Station, anit-muslim graffiti suspect

Posted 1:27 PM, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 02:11PM, June 19, 2019

BUMPY RIDE: Trains traveling to and from New York Penn Station were delayed — some stuck en route — due overhead power problems with Amtrak. Narmeen Choudhury is live from Penn Station on Midday with Muller.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.