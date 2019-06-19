Man wanted for pushing woman against a wall, groping at Queens subway station: police

JAMAICA ESTATES, Queens — A man is wanted for allegedly forcing a woman against a wall and groping her at a Queens subway station, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred on May 5 around 6 a.m. near the mezzanine area of the Jamaica–179th Street subway station, police said.

The man allegedly pushed her against the wall and began touching her chest before fleeing.

Police have released an image of the alleged attacker. He is being described as a 60- to 70-year-old, last seen wearing a gray jacket and tan pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).