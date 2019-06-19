Man wanted for making sexual advances toward 10-year-old on Long Island: police

Police sketch of man wanted for making sexual advances toward a child on Long Island. (Nassau County Police)

HICKSVILLE, L.I. — Nassau County police say they’re investigating after a man allegedly made sexual advances toward a child on Long Island on Tuesday.

According to detectives, a 10-year-old boy was walking on Gables Drive in Hicksville Tuesday around 3:45 p.m. when he was approached by a man in a grey or silver four-dour sedan.

Police said the unidentified man got the boy’s attention and made what was described as sexual advances toward him.

The boy went right home and immediately told his parents, who then called the police, authorities said.

The man is described as being in his 20s with blonde hair and last seen wearing a black shirt, police said. Police have released the above sketch of the man in question.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident or who may recognize the subject depicted in the drawing above, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

