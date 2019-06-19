Man wakes up to find $2,600 missing after woman gave him a drink at Queens home

KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens — A man lost consciousness in a Queens home after a woman gave him a drink; when he woke up, the woman and $2,600 in cash were missing.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Monday inside a residence near 77th Avenue and 160th Street, police said.

The 25-year-old victim woke up several hours after he was given the drink, officials said. He contacted police after he realized money and his watch were gone.

Police have asked for help identifying the woman. She’s believed to be in her 20s. The woman was last seen wearing a black shirt, a light colored skirt and black boots.

