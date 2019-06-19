Man tries to scam 78-year-old Long Island man out of nearly $10,000: police

EAST MEADOW, L.I. — A Bronx man was arrested when detectives caught him in a sting operation after trying to scam a 78-year-old man out of nearly $10,000.

The Long Island man said he received a phone call from a person claiming to be his grandson, telling him he needed to call the public defender’s office because his “grandson” was under arrest for DWI, police reported.

Curious, the man called the number and was informed his “grandson” needed $9,700 for bail, according to police.

The man, who does not have a grandson, immediately contacted authorities, who arranged to meet the initial caller in a sting operation to catch him in the act, police said.

A meeting time and place was set to for the victim to deliver the money at the Green Turtle Restaurant in Hempstead Turnpike, police said.

An investigating detective, in place of the victim, drove to the location and attempted to place 38-year-old Carlos Miguel Torres Ferreira under arrest, according to police.

Ferreira resisted arrest, and was eventually placed into custody, cops said.

He faces charges of third-degree attempted grand larceny and resisting arrest.