× Man identified, charged in connection with anti-Muslim graffiti: police

SHEEPSHEAD BAY — Police have identified and charged a Brooklyn man in connection with an incident of spray-painting anti-Muslim graffiti on the doors of a Brooklyn elementary school after-hours.

Alan Tatten, a 55-year-old from Brooklyn, has been charged with aggravated harassment and criminal mischief, according to authorities.

The New York Police Department released surveillance video late Tuesday of a suspect, believed to be Tatten, in the incident Sunday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at P.S. 52 on East 29th Street, in the Sheepshead Bay area.

The school is near a mosque that faced years of neighborhood opposition over its construction. It opened in 2016.

Hate crimes investigators were working on the graffiti case.

It is believed the same man is responsible for anti-Muslim graffiti found on a bus stop on Nostrand Avenue in Sheepshead Bay.