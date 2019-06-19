Man arrested for attacking MTA worker, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man who punched an MTA worker in the face in a subway station was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Police arrested Mike Ortiz, 45, based on a video that shows a man fitting Ortiz’s description punching a 59-year-old MTA employee in the face last Saturday. The attack happened at the 145th Street subway station.

Ortiz, who police described as an emotionally disturbed person, has had multiple run in with the law over the years dating back to 1993, where he was sentenced to prison for robbery. He also served time in prison for burglary in 1996 and two separate sentences for drug dealing in 2000 and 2007, the Daily News reported.

The worker suffered a laceration to the face, which was treated at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, police said.