Man accused of anti-Muslim graffiti on Brooklyn elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are looking for a man suspected of spray-painting anti-Muslim graffiti on the doors of a Brooklyn elementary school after-hours.

The New York Police Department released surveillance video late Tuesday of a suspect in the incident Sunday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at P.S. 52 on East 29th Street, in the Sheepshead Bay area.

The school is near a mosque that faced years of neighborhood opposition over its construction. It opened in 2016.

Hate crimes investigators are working on the graffiti case.

It is believed the same man is responsible for anti-Muslim graffiti found on a bus stop on Nostrand Avenue in Sheepshead Bay.