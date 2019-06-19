Man, 28, stabbed to death in Manhattan

June 19, 2019

INWOOD, Manhattan — A 28-year-old man was killed by a stab wound to the chest on an Inwood street on Wednesday night.

Police found him unconscious and unresponsive on Dyckman Street near Vermilyea Avenue around 8 p.m., officials said.

Emergency medical services rushed the man to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, but the man succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released any additional identifying information for the victim.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

