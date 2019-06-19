‘Junior’ killer attacks, dislocates shoulder of Rikers correction officer

RIKERS ISLAND — Jose Muniz, one of the five men convicted in the murder of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz, attacked a correction officer at Rikers Island, dislocating the guard’s shoulder, according to sources.

The attack took place at Rikers Island, where Muniz is being held while awaiting transfer to a state prison, sources said.

The officer was treated and released at the hospital.

The Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association confirmed the suspect is one of the men convicted of killing “Junior” Guzman Feliz. Sources identified him as Muniz.

Muniz, a member of the Trinitarios gang, was found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, second-degree gang assault and second-degree conspiracy in the June 20, 2018 stabbing death of the 15-year-old boy.

Muniz showed no remorse after his verdict was announced on Friday, turning to smirk at the court and shouted, “Popote, hasta la muerte!” Spanish slang for “Trinitarios until death.”

Muniz used a machete in the attack on Guzman Feliz. He’s also known for crying during his arraignment.

Muniz’ defense attorney, Martin Goldberg, argued in earlier testimony, that his client flipped the machete so that it hit Junior with the flat side, instead of the sharp edge, with the intent to just harm him, not kill him.

Union officials also announced Wednesday that another officer was attacked in a separate incident at Rikers. They say a mentally ill inmate awaiting trial for rape lured a female officer and choked her. She was hospitalized.