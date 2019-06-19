Islanders’ Barry Trotz named NHL’s top coach

Barry Trotz has won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s top coach.

Trotz beat out Tampa Bay’s Jon Cooper and St. Louis’ Craig Berube for the honor, which is based on regular-season performance. Trotz also won the award with Washington three years ago.

After winning the Stanley Cup and subsequently leaving the Capitals last summer, Trotz engineered an impressive one-season turnaround for the Islanders. New York went 48-27-7 for a 23-point increase from 2018 and its best single-season total since 1983-84, even after losing John Tavares to Toronto.