Hempstead teachers oppose proposed state intervention in school district

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — About 20 Hempstead teachers boarded buses and headed to Albany in an effort to keep control of the schools out of Albany lawmaker’s hands.

A last-minute move on the last day of voting in the state government is calling on installing a panel to oversee the appointment of a School Superintendent and spending of the district’s money. This, after 30 years of abuse and neglect in one of the worst performing school districts in New York.

The future of thousands of students in Hempstead will be voted on as lawmakers in Nassau County are vowing to hand over the control of the school district to the state.

Graduation rates declined from 48% to 37% over the school year from 2016 to 2017.

Last year, the state declined to take over the district, but continued abuses including, neglect and fraud at the school board level, pushing lawmakers to make the change.

“I believe the progress that we are making is demonstrating that we are indeed keeping students first. We have demonstrated to everyone out there that we can rise and defeat any challenge that is before us,” said one teacher.