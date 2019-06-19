Group forces their way into Bronx apartment, repeatedly stabs man inside

MELROSE, the Bronx — A group of at least eight men forced their way into a Bronx apartment on Wednesday afternoon and repeatedly stabbed a man inside, police said.

The victim was attacked around 1:20 p.m. in a Park Avenue apartment, an NYPD spokesperson said. He suffered multiple stab wounds to the torso and was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in critical condition.

Police have not yet released a description of the attackers. An NYPD official said as many as 10 people may have been involved in the attack.

No identifying information is available for the victim.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).