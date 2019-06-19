Cops seek man who bit and punched woman, knocked out her friend at Bronx subway station

OLINVILLE, the Bronx — A woman leaving a Bronx subway station was attacked by a man who bit her in the arm and punched her — and when a friend came to her aid, the suspect knocked him out, police said.

The attacks happened about 12:25 p.m. May 22 near the turnstiles at 219 Street Station, according to authorities. Police on Wednesday released security-camera images of the suspect taken at the scene.

The first victim, a 24-year-old woman, was approached by the suspect who was entering the station just as she was exiting, officials said. The attacker proceeded to bite her left arm and punch her multiple times.

At the time of the attack, the woman happened to be on the phone with her friend, who was near the station, police said.

When her friend got the scene to help her, the attacker punched him, too, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground, authorities said. The suspect then fled.

The woman’s friend suffered severe head trauma, police said. Both victims were treated at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi and released.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).