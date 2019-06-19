Cop seek suspect who slashed man in face at Upper West Side subway station: police

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Cops are looking for an attacker they say slashed a man in the face at a Manhattan subway station.

The attack happened about 10 p.m. last Friday inside of the 81 Street-Museum of Natural History Station on the Upper West Side.

The attacker slashed the man, 37, in the face with a sharp object following a dispute, officials said. He then ran north on Central Park West.

According to authorities, the victim was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital where he was treated.

Police described the attacker as being 18-28 years old. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with the words “just buckets” on the front in white lettering, black sweatpants and black-and-white sandals.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).