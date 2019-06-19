CEO of Minneapolis Housing named new NYCHA chair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio and Housing Secretary Ben Carson named the new Chair of the New York City Housing Authority Tuesday.

Gregory Russ, CEO of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority, has worked for more than 25 years to turn around public housing across the country.

He also served as the former Executive Director of the Cambridge Housing Authority, where he led plans to deliver apartment renovations across the housing development.

“In a national search, Greg Russ stands out as someone with the guts to make big changes and the heart to do right by public housing residents. Greg has shown he can secure residents the repairs they’ve been waiting for and strengthen public housing for the next generation. He’s shown again and again that he can listen to residents, build trust and improve people’s lives. I’m thrilled to welcome him to NYCHA,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

As part of the NYCHA 2.0 plan, the de Blasio administration is using the same tools Russ has worked with to fully renovate and preserve over 100,000 apartments in New York City.

He also favors converting public housing into privately managed partnerships.

NYCHA apartments need about $38 billion in repairs and renovations. PIX11's Monica Morales has extensively covered the living conditions NYCHA residents live in.

Russ is expected to take office in mid-August 2019.

Kathryn Garcia, who was appointed as the Interim Chair and CEO of NYCHA in February 2019, will return to her position as Commissioner of the Sanitation Department.