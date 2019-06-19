Attacker punches man in Hell’s Kitchen, uses his credit cards at dollar store in the Bronx: cops

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — Cops are looking for a man they say punched and robbed a pedestrian on a Manhattan street corner and later used the victim’s credit cards at a store in the Bronx, police said.

The attack happened at 12:30 a.m. June 9 at the corner of Ninth Avenue and West 42nd Street in Hell’s Kitchen, according to the NYPD.

The victim, 41, was walking when he was approached by the suspect, who proceeded to punch him several times, authorities said.

The attacker allegedly took the victim’s cellphone as well as his wallet, which contained $160 and multiple credit cards.,

According to officials, the attacker later used the stolen credit cards at a Dollar General store at 1312 Southern Blvd. just after 5:30 p.m. later that day.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated for contusions and swelling.

Police have asked for help for finding the attacker. He is described as being 25 to 35 years old and was last seen wearing a baseball cap and dark clothing.

