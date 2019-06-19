Amtrak overhead wire issues cause delays in, out of Penn Station, power outages

An apparent power outage is causing several trains to be delayed, cancelled, or stuck en route across the tri-state area Wednesday morning.

According to Amtrak Northeast, issues with overhead wires are to blame.

Amtrak trains traveling between New York Penn Station and North Philadelphia were affected, as well as numerous NJ Transit lines.

NJ Transit tweeted “Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, and Midtown Direct rail service is suspended in both directions due to Amtrak overhead wire problems. Midtown Direct service is being diverted to Hoboken.”

