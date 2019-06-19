‘All that’ returns for a new generation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The hit sketch comedy show "All That" returned last Sunday after a 14-year hiatus, and it features a new cast of young actors. Sunday's episode had surprise appearances from original cast members Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server, and featured a musical performance by the Jonas Brothers.

The show is overseen by original cast members Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, who serve as executive producers. PIX11's Katie Corrado sat down with Mitchell and the cast to see what it's like to bring the show back for a new generation.