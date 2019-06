JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — Three people were injured Wednesday evening when a vehicle jumped a curb onto a Queens sidewalk, police said.

One of the victims suffered what appear to be life threatening injuries after being hit around 5:20 p.m. on 82nd Street off of 35th Avenue, officials said. Someone was pinned by the vehicle.

The three victims were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.