Woman allegedly strangles 76-year-old mother, calls 911 to tell Suffolk County police what she’d done

Posted 5:16 PM, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:25PM, June 18, 2019

CENTRAL ISLIP, NY —  A woman allegedly choked her 76-year-old mother to death in a Central Islip home on Tuesday, police said.

Sharon Easter, 57, called 911 shortly after 8 a.m. and told an operator she’d killed her mother, officials said. When police arrived the the Cocoanut Street home, they found Dorothy Easter’s body.

Homicide Squad detectives charged the daughter with murder in the second degree, officials said.  She will be held overnight at the Fourth Precinct, and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday.

